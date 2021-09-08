1995 Anime Classic Ghost in the Shell Coming Exclusively to IMAX Screens September 17 in 4K Remaster

The poster for IMAX and Lionsgate's re-release of 'Ghost in the Shell' (Image Courtesy of IMAX/Lionsgate)

IMAX and Lionsgate announced today that Mamoru Oshii’s Ghost in the Shell, the 1995 anime neo-noir cyberpunk thriller, will come exclusively to IMAX screens for the first time ever on September 17 (with advance previews in select theaters on September 16). In advance of the release, the film was remastered in 4K and subject to IMAX’s proprietary DMR (Digital Remastering) process. Tickets are on sale now.

The forthcoming screenings mark IMAX’s first-ever simultaneous release on screens in Japan, the U.S., and select IMAX markets. It is being distributed by Bandai in Japan and by Lionsgate in North America and other international markets.

Widely acclaimed as one of the greatest anime and sci-fi films of all time, Ghost in the Shell has inspired the works of such top-tier action filmmakers as James Cameron and the Wachowskis.

You can buy tickets for the screenings at the Lionsgate and IMAX websites.

Ghost in the Shell plot synopsis:

2029: A female cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi, and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master,” a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of infiltrating human hosts. Together with her fellow agents from Section 9, Kusanagi embarks on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity. Director Mamoru Oshii’s award-winning cyber-tech thriller, based on the comic book by Shirow Masamune, is lauded as one of the leading Japanese animation films of all time.