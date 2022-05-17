Film content delivery company Gofilex has expanded in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The expansion brings Gofilex’s services to Australia and New Zealand, managed by a newly-formed team. The team includes the APAC General Manager of Motion Picture Solutions (MPS), Jason Harrod, and APAC General Manager of Deluxe, Teresa Hobbs, who will serve as Co-General Managers of Gofilex APAC. The joint investment enables Gofilex to provide an IP delivery solution through a single sustainable electronic fulfillment platform. Harrod and Hobbs’ team will be supporting the transition from current systems to the Gofilex platform.
“We’re really pleased to have a local team on the ground and in the wider area. Customers will get all the benefits of a team that are in the same time zone and territory, with experience and understanding of the needs of the Australian market. We’re focusing on delivering a superior network for customers,” said Teri Hobbs.
Jason Harrod added, “We’re delighted to be extending Gofilex in Australia and New Zealand, to provide a top-class service to our partners and customers. Our focus is a solution that provides greater transparency to both those in exhibition and distribution. Our goal is always to be best in class and best in region.”
Gofilex Expansion Launches in Australia and New Zealand
