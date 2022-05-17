Gofilex Expansion Launches in Australia and New Zealand

Courtesy of Gofilex APAC

Film content delivery company Gofilex has expanded in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The expansion brings Gofilex’s services to Australia and New Zealand, managed by a newly-formed team. The team includes the APAC General Manager of Motion Picture Solutions (MPS), Jason Harrod, and APAC General Manager of Deluxe, Teresa Hobbs, who will serve as Co-General Managers of Gofilex APAC. The joint investment enables Gofilex to provide an IP delivery solution through a single sustainable electronic fulfillment platform. Harrod and Hobbs’ team will be supporting the transition from current systems to the Gofilex platform.



“We’re really pleased to have a local team on the ground and in the wider area. Customers will get all the benefits of a team that are in the same time zone and territory, with experience and understanding of the needs of the Australian market. We’re focusing on delivering a superior network for customers,” said Teri Hobbs.



Jason Harrod added, “We’re delighted to be extending Gofilex in Australia and New Zealand, to provide a top-class service to our partners and customers. Our focus is a solution that provides greater transparency to both those in exhibition and distribution. Our goal is always to be best in class and best in region.”