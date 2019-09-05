Gold Medal Debuts Advanced Control Panel Options for Poppers

PRESS RELEASE

Cincinnati, Ohio – September 4, 2019: Leading concession equipment manufacturer Gold Medal Products Co. announced the launch of two new developments in popper technology: the Advanced Membrane Control Panel and the Touch Screen Control Panel, part of the PopClean® Elite Series of poppers.



The Advanced Membrane Control Panel is engineered to be convenient, sleek in design, and easy to operate. The membrane panel contains easy-to-understand icons and operating indictaors. The Advanced Membrane Control Panel will come standard on any PopClean Elite Series Popper ordered after September 3. There will be no price change from the previous pricing on the PopClean Elite Series Poppers.



The Touch Screen Control Panel has been launched as an optional upgrade. Using an intuitive seven-inch touch screen display, it is simple to train employees, program recipes, reference videos, and access back-of-house data.



Adam Browning, president of Gold Medal, stated, “Advancing popper technology means delivering a greater value to our customers. Venues like movie theaters, stadiums, and other high-volume locations rely on having the best popper performance. Now, with the Advanced Membrane Control Panel and Touch Screen Control Panel, Gold Medal has raised the bar. This is the type of technology that translates into key advantages for our customers.”



To learn more about both control options, visit https://www.gmpopcorn.com/new-advancements-in-popcorn-technology or call 1-800-543-0862.