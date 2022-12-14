Golden Ticket Cinemas Partners with Showtime Analytics

Golden Ticket Cinemas president John Bloemke. Courtesy of Golden Ticket Cinemas

Showtime Analytics announced an agreement with Golden Ticket Cinemas to provide an operational, marketing and industry comparison solution. Golden Ticket Cinemas has integrated Showtime Insights with their POS system, which brings insight to operational data across the business. They also migrated from an existing email marketing tool and integrated their customer data into Showtime Engage, allowing for targeted, personalized email campaigns to segments of customers with shared behaviors.

Operating 18 locations and 110 screens, Golden Ticket Cinemas is focused on bringing a modern theater experience to small and mid-sized markets across the US including North Carolina, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Montana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

John Bloemeke, the president of Golden Ticket Cinemas, said, “As Golden Ticket Cinemas continues to grow, the need to acquire, analyze and interpret data is crucial. We are beyond happy to partner with Showtime Analytics to be able to utilize this data to maximize our success. Showtime Analytics gives us an important tool to not only make important data-driven decisions, but they are also a critical marketing device which assists our goal to extend our reach to countless current and future customers. Golden Ticket Cinemas is proud to be partners with Showtime Analytics for years to come.”

Larry McCourt, the senior vice president of development and partnerships in the domestic market for Showtime Analytics added, “I am thrilled to welcome Golden Ticket Cinemas to the Showtime platform and be able to support them on delivering their key initiatives. Seeing Golden Ticket go from strength to strength at a time when our industry is facing its toughest challenges is testament to their commitment to innovate and evolve. They have a true understanding of how important it is for exhibitors to harness the power of their first party data and I am looking forward to seeing the results that Golden Ticket’s focus on this will deliver to their growing business.”