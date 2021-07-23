Golden Trailer Awards Announce 2021 Winners

Image Courtesy of the Golden Trailer Awards

Combining two years; worth of winners due to the intended 2020 ceremony’s cancellation, the Golden Trailer Awards ceremony was held on Thursday night.

Held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) in Greenville, Tennessee this year instead of the usual Los Angeles location, the awards included a massive 119 categories, including 12 new categories introduced this year — although only 16 categories were presented during the actual ceremony.

[Read Boxoffice PRO‘s interview with the awards’ co-founders Monica Brady and Evelyn Brady-Watters here.]

The awards recognize the best trailers, television spots, posters, and other promotion material in films, television, and video games.

This year’s 36-person jury included Skyfall and No Time to Die screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, Nomadland producer Dan Janvey, The Trial of the Chicago 7 producer Cary Anderson, Roma producer Nicolás Celis, and Manchester by the Sea producer Declan Baldwin.

Comedian Leanne Morgan hosted the ceremony.

Among feature films, top prizes included:

Best Action Trailer: 1917

Best Drama Trailer: Queen & Slim, ‘Revolution’

Best Fantasy / Adventure Trailer: Black Widow, ‘Control’

Best Horror Trailer: A Quiet Place Part II, ‘Keep Listening’

Best Thriller Trailer: Joker, ‘Open Mic’

Best Teaser Trailer: Jojo Rabbit

Best Independent Trailer: Uncut Gems, ‘Bet on This’

Best Original Score for a Trailer: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, ‘Memory’

Most Original Trailer: Cherry, ‘Memory’

The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over: Marriage Story, ‘Charlie and Nicole’

Best Animation / Family Trailer: Soul