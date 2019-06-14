Goodrich Quality Theaters to Bring First-Ever IMAX® Theater to Lafayette

Lafayette, IN – June 14, 2019 – Goodrich Quality Theaters (GQT) Inc., headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is excited to announce fans can enjoy The IMAX Experience® with the opening of the brand new IMAX® theater at Eastside 10 IMAX located at 300 Farabee Dr. North, Lafayette, IN 47905. The IMAX theater opening hits just in time for an amazing slate of summer blockbusters including this weekend’s opening of Men in Black: International.

The IMAX theater screen spans 75 ft. in width with 300 comfortable, plush rocking chairs. The IMAX Experience offers moviegoers a truly immersive, cinematic experience, allowing them to enjoy the biggest blockbusters like never before. IMAX’s cutting-edge projection system, which delivers crystal clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

IMAX summer release schedule:

6/14: Men in Black: International

6/21: Toy Story 4

6/28: Anabelle Comes Home

7/2: Spider-Man: Far From Home

7/19: The Lion King

9/6: It: Chapter Two

“We’ve been entertaining Tippecanoe moviegoers for over 29 years, and we’re super excited for our IMAX to deliver a first-rate-moviegoing experience,” says Martin Betz, COO of Goodrich Quality Theaters. “Audiences are going to be blown away when they see the massive IMAX screen projecting the utmost clarity of images and hear the powerful sound all around them,” adds Betz.

The remodeled Eastside 10 IMAX has seen a myriad of upgrades that debuted in December 2018 that include powered reclining chairs, all reserved seating, expanded lobby and concessions, drink refill station, remodeled restrooms, enhanced concession offerings and a Screen Taps® bar offering beer and wine selections to moviegoers 21 and older to take into their movie.

Eastside 10 IMAX tickets can be purchased at www.gqtmovies.com/indiana/eastside-10-imax. All shows and all seats are reserved seating. You can pick your seats online, on the GQT mobile app, or at the theater. Reserving online prior to your show is highly encouraged as many shows at the theater have been selling out. Tickets are on sale now for Men in Black: International, Toy Story 4 and Spider-Man: Far From Home.