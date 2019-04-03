Growth of DTS:X Screens Boosted with Recent Announcement by DTS

PRESS RELEASE



LAS VEGAS, NV, April 2, 2019 — GDC Technology Limited, (“GDC”) a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today at CinemaCon 2019 over 1,000 global movie theatre screens are installed or committed with its award-winning immersive sound media server with a built-in DTS:X™ decoder and cinema processor (GDC Immersive Sound Solution) to exhibit motion pictures released with a DTS:X soundtrack. Since April 2018, the highest growth region for new screens was China. China has 900 DTS:X screens that are installed or committed. The rest of the world, including North America, Latin America, APAC, EMEA, and India, have all experienced expansion of DTS:X screens since last year’s CinemaCon.

Today, one in every three cinema screens in the world, from art houses to multi-screen complexes, count on GDC’s technology solutions to enable new cinematic possibilities and experiences. GDC’s global expanding footprint and the recent alliance between DTS:X and CJ’s ScreenX theatres is projected to bring realistic, rich audio experiences to a much broader audience than ever before.

GDC Technology will showcase its next-generation Immersive Sound Solution, which includes its SX-4000 Standalone Integrated Media Block™ (IMB) and XSP-1000 Cinema Processor on the CinemaCon tradeshow floor from April 2 to 4.

“The digital cinema revolution has raised the quality and consistency of audio in cinemas around the world. More than ever before, audiences everywhere can hear exactly what movie makers imagined for them with DTS:X,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited. “We are excited about DTS:X partnership with CJ’s ScreenX. More filmmakers, cinema owners and moviegoers are now able to enjoy the DTS:X immersive sound installed in the VIP-seating/gold-class auditoriums to premium PLF.”

Since its debut in July 2015, DTS:X has enjoyed worldwide adoption by major Hollywood motion picture studios, cinema owners and mixing stages. Today, more than 200 theatrical titles have been released and exhibited with a DTS:X soundtrack, including US, Hellboy (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. In addition, more than 100 world-class mixing stages in 17 countries have installed DTS:X production tools. As a worldwide DTS:X licensee, GDC Technology leads the effort to enhance cinemas around the globe.



CinemaCon 2019 delegates and guests are invited to meet and greet GDC at booth #2103A in the Augustus Ballroom from April 2 to 4 to learn more about the GDC Immersive Sound Solution along with a record number of new products, including the enhanced Cinema Automaton (CA2.0) now capable of streaming content to 30 screens and two ultra-reliable FAST (Flexible Architecture Stable Technology) IMBs.