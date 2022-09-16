CineLife Entertainment Announces Return of Halloween Franchise to Cinemas in September

Image courtesy: CineLife Entertainment

CineLife Entertainment, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, announced that it will re-release John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic Halloween and two sequels, 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1989’s Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers in cinemas starting later this month.

The release comes ahead of Universal’s October 14 release of the (apparent) final film in the franchise, Halloween Ends. This will be the second consecutive year CineLife re-releases films from the franchise, after they did the same in 2021 in anticipation of that year’s new installment Halloween Kills.

“We are ecstatic to once again showcase the legendary Halloween franchise in theaters and continue our strong partnership with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures,” CineLife Entertainment’s Executive Vice President Bernadette McCabe said in a press release.. “Halloween fans nationwide showed their unwavering appreciation for the iconic series over the years and we are overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring back such a well received tradition.”

Find more information, including showtimes and tickets, here.