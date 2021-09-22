CineLife Entertainment to Re-Release Three Halloween Franchise Movies to Cinemas in October

CineLife Entertainment, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, will re-release the 1978 horror classic Halloween, 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and 1989’s Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers back into theaters beginning October 2021.

Universal’s upcoming installment Halloween Kills will premiere in theaters on October 15, while subsequent installment Halloween Ends will debut a year later on October 14, 2022.

For tickets and more information about the three re-releases, visit: https://www.cinelifeentertainment.com/event/halloween/

“We are thrilled to return the legendary Halloween franchise to theaters and continue our partnership with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures,” CineLife Entertainment’s Executive Vice President Bernadette McCabe said in a press release. “Despite the pandemic, last year we saw a strong presence from Halloween fans across drive-in theaters, which illustrates that for horror film fans, Halloween has become a thrilling tradition on a global scale — one that we hope to carry forward for years to come.”

“With this year marking the 43rd year of the original Halloween… we’re excited for this iconic franchise to represent a symbol of the holiday itself,” Trancas and Compass Senior Vice President Ryan Freimann added. “Our goal is to bring classic films to fans across the country, especially during these uncertain times, which is why we are catering to fans with showings of the most beloved Halloween films, continuing the incredible momentum we have seen over the past few years.”