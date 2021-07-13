Watch the Trailer for IMAX-Exclusive Halsey Film If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Image Courtesy of IMAX

The trailer for Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – an hour-long film set to the music of her forthcoming album of the same name – has been released.

Written by Halsey, the film was directed by Colin Tilley, who worked on the official videos for Halsey singles “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad.”

IMAX-exclusive screenings of the film, described as a “visual musical experience,” will be held for one night only in select locations around the world, with cities and theaters to be announced soon. Tickets for the IMAX showings go on sale Tuesday, August 3.

Watch the trailer below.