Harkins to Debut Dine-In Theater Concept at Two Arizona Locations in 2022 and 2023

Concept art for Harkins Ciné Grill Paradise Valley (Courtesy Image)

Arizona-based exhibitor Harkins Theatres plans to debut a new dine-in theater concept in two locations in the state: a mixed-use development to be constructed on the former site of the Paradise Valley Mall in Phoenix and at Lake Pleasant Towne Center in Peoria, Arizona. The announcement was made on Wednesday (February 9).

Dubbed Harkins Ciné Grill, the dine-in theaters will feature made-to-order cuisine, craft cocktails, local brews and traditional movie-theater snacks that customers can order right from their seats. Orders will be delivered before the opening credits begin to avoid interrupting the moviegoing experience.

The new theater concept will also boast leather Ultimate Lounger electronic recliners and personal tables, reserved seating, state-of-the-art laser projection and immersive sound, a full-service scratch kitchen and an indoor/outdoor cocktail bar/lounge and outdoor patio that can be booked for private events.

Construction on the Paradise Valley Ciné Grill (on the site of the former Paradise Valley Mall) is expected to commence in 2023. The Lake Pleasant Ciné Grill, located at the intersection of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road in Peoria, is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“I’m thrilled for the opening of our dine-in theatres combining the magic of our state-of-the-art cinema and chef-inspired cuisine,” said Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres. “Bringing these together is sure to make the Harkins Ciné Grill™ moviegoing nirvana.”

“We can’t wait to debut our new Lake Pleasant Ciné Grill™ to our friends, families and loyal guests in the Northwest Valley, and it is especially gratifying to return to Paradise Valley with our beautiful new theatre design that will offer the perfect combination of an immersive movie experience and restaurant-quality dining,” added Mike Bowers, president and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “We look forward to welcoming guests to settle into a comfy Ultimate Lounger® enjoy a delicious meal, relax with handcrafted cocktail and lose themselves in the exceptional cinematic experience of Harkins Ciné Grill™.”