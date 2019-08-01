Harkins Theatres Announces New $32 Million Headquarters and Retail Campus

PRESS RELEASE

Scottsdale, AZ: July 31, 2019 – Harkins Theatres, Arizona’s homegrown movie theatre company, announces today that construction is underway on its brand-new $32 million campus at the intersection of the Loop 101 and McDonald Drive in Scottsdale, AZ. The new 13-acre development will be divided between the company’s new corporate headquarters and mixed-use space. At 65,000 square feet, the new headquarters will nearly triple the size of the company’s current 23,000-square-foot office, also on McDonald Drive in Scottsdale. The new mixed-use center, named McDonald Village, will offer 52,000 square feet of commercial space located at Pima & McDonald Drive. Harkins is not yet announcing tenants, but the center is expected to include a health club, coffee shop and other shopping amenities to be enjoyed by Harkins employees, neighboring businesses and the community.

“Even though we have been entertaining Arizonans for over 85 years, we feel that we are just getting started in our plans to bring bigger and better moviegoing and entertainment to the community.” said Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “Our new headquarters will provide our team with the space and resources they need to continue to innovate and deliver for our guests.”

Harkins’ new campus will feature sleek, modern design with focus on indoor-outdoor space and natural light. In an homage to Harkins history, design elements such as the iconic mushroom structures reclaimed from the original Harkins Camelview 5 will be a prominent entry feature for the new headquarters.

“It’s hard to imagine that our headquarters used to fit inside my garage,” said Dan Harkins, Owner and Executive Chairman of Harkins Theatres. “Thanks to our loyal moviegoers, we have been fortunate to have experienced great success and growth over the years. We are absolutely thrilled to announce our new campus and to continue to bring the Ultimate Moviegoing experience to our community.”

Founded and based in Arizona since 1933, Harkins is the largest independently owned movie exhibitor in the country, operating 34 theatre locations and more than 500 screens. With three new theatres in different stages of development, the company is quickly outgrowing its current headquarters. Harkins currently has over 4,000 employees with more than 3,000 based in Arizona. The new headquarters is expected to house up to 260 employees upon move-in, with room to grow.

Harkins anticipates opening its new headquarters in the summer of 2020 at 8901 E. McDonald Drive in Scottsdale.