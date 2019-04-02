Harkness Launches New Clarus XC 290 High Brightness 3D/2D Screen at CinemaCon

PRESS RELEASE

BOOTH #2203A, CINEMACON, LAS VEGAS, NV, April 1ST 2019 — Harkness Screens has announced the launch of the latest addition to its industry-leading Clarus XC screen family.



Clarus XC 290 is a new and improved high performance 3D/2D screen that combines high reflectance with high performance including wide viewing angles, sharper clarity, rich colors and deeper 3D depth. From its performance in 3D, Clarus XC 290 technology allows cinema exhibitors to improve both 2D and 3D cinema presentation.



“Clarus XC 290 is the result of significant development in our Clarus screen coating technology. Through this step-change in technology we’re able to improve our previous high-brightness Clarus product without compromising on any aspect of visual performance thus providing exhibitors and indeed movie-goers with an incredible viewing experience. Clarus XC 290 also allows exhibitors to improve on screen brightness by up to 20% (versus traditional silver screens) whilst still improving light distribution,” says Matt Jahans, Director of Cinema Technology at Harkness Screens.



At its core, Clarus XC technology features 4th generation d-smooth coating technology which has specific properties more commonly seen in white screens. This technology enables Clarus XC 290 screens to benefit from wide viewing angles, improved color and contrast and better light distribution compared. All Clarus XC 290 screens feature Harkness’ proprietary Nanolast TM coating technology which provides additional improvements in visual performance as well as added durability.



As part of the launch of Clarus XC 290, Harkness Screens has retired its existing Clarus XC 270 product.