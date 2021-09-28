Harkness Named Official CineEurope 2021 Screen Partner

Image Courtesy of Harkness Screens

PRESS RELEASE

Harkness Screens the world’s leading screen technology company and thought-leaders in on-screen brightness is delighted to confirm that Clarus XC technology will be the screen of choice for 2D and 3D theatrical presentations during Cine Europe 2021.

The show’s auditorium inside the CCIB will feature a 26.35m x 7.5m Clarus XC 170 screen used to showcase both 2D and 3D content from distributors.

Designed to work with all polarised 3D systems and regarded as a screen of choice for polarised laser 3D presentation due to its speckle mitigation properties, Clarus XC screens create visibly deeper 3D content which draws in the audience creating a more captivating viewing experience. A whiter look under projection mean that colours look visibly richer and more accurate both in 2D and 3D resulting in a more defined, sharper and crisper picture.

“We’re delighted to continue our long association with the biggest and best movie convention in Europe providing our Clarus XC technology to such an incredible venue,” explains Richard Mitchell, VP Global Marketing & Commercial Development at Harkness Screens. “Each year the Film Expos Group along with the team at Kelonik transform the auditorium within the CCIB into a state-of-the-art cinema for presentations, slate reels and special screenings showcasing the best cinematic content to our industry. At such a pivotal moment in the recovery for cinema, we’re honoured to see our technology once again performing such an important part in this first-class venue and we’re delighted to support colleagues in distribution to showcase what promises to be an amazing array of content throughout the remainder of 2021, 2022 and beyond,” he adds.

At its core, Clarus XC technology features 4th generation d-smooth coating technology which has specific properties more commonly seen in white screens. This technology enables Clarus XC screens to benefit from significantly wide viewing angles, improved colour and contrast and better light distribution compared to traditional 3D silver screens.

For further information on Clarus XC screens, visit www.harkness-screens.com/clarus-xc