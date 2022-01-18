Harkness Screens Launches New Simplified Pricing Structure

Image Courtesy of Harkness Screens

Harkness Screens has launched a new simplified pricing structure for its global cinema customers.

“Over the past two years we have seen our raw material prices and packaging costs increase significantly due to the pandemic and global supply chain issues explains Mark Ashcroft, CEO, Harkness Screens Group. “We have supported the cinema industry throughout the pandemic by completely shielding our customers from these pricing pressures however, as we emerge from the pandemic, we do inevitably need to pass on some of these increases to our customers.”

Harkness’ new simplified global pricing structure introduces product family pricing for all screen products while standardizing the cost of perforation choices.

“Our new pricing structure reflects feedback from our customers around the world. At our last major pricing structure review, our product portfolio consisted of just five screen surfaces. Since then, our business has changed dramatically and as the needs of our customers have changed, so has our portfolio. Today we have fifteen surfaces in our portfolio with more new products in our development pipeline for 2022,” Ashcroft explains. “With the backdrop of increased raw material costs along with future plans, we felt it was the right time to carry out a review of our pricing structure removing many of the previous pricing complexities (including foreign exchange fluctuations) and perceived product barriers (such as differential pricing based on gain) to provide our customers with a simpler more accessible pricing structure going forward,” he adds.

Harkness’ new 2021 pricing structure will be communicated to customers over the coming days. Prices will be effective immediately.

“We remain committed to supporting our customers by providing them with the best value for the world’s leading cinema screen technologies. We continue to seek methods for reducing the impact of raw material cost increases and where we are able to identify future cost savings, we aim to pass these on to our customers as quickly as possible. To that end, we have committed to carrying our quarterly reviews of our pricing structure going forward,” Ashcroft concludes.