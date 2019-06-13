Harkness Screens to Showcase Its Technology at CineEurope 2019

Harkness Screens, the world’s leading screen technology company, will once again showcase its screen technology portfolio at CineEurope 2019.



Clarus XC technology will again be the screen of choice for 2D and 3D theatrical presentations during CineEurope, with the show’s auditorium inside the CCIB in Barcelona, Spain featuring a 26.35m x 7.5m Clarus XC 170 screen.



“Creating a premium moviegoing experience is at the very heart of what the CineEurope team strive to achieve each year within the CCIB auditorium. We’re honored that once agai, the team have chosen Clarus XC technology to showcase the very best studio content to the European industry,” stated Richard Mitchell, VP of global marketing and commercial development at Harkness Screens.



Harkness will also demonstrate its newly introduced Perlux HiWhite technology, regarded as the leading 2D white gain surface, and Precision White 3D screens featuring RealD technology. These products form part of a wide portfolio of cinema screens, beginning with Harkness’ proprietary Matt Plus, a surface engineered to completely mitigate laser speckle using phase, angular and polarization diversity.



With Matt Plus as the building block and investing in coated laser speckle mitigation technology for ranges such as PWT, Clarus XC and Perlux HiWhite, Harkness has globally deployed more screens than any other screen manufacturer.



CineEurope 2019 attendees will be able to find out further information on Harkness’ products by visiting the Harkness Screens suite during the show at Meeting Room 133, 1st Floor CCIB.