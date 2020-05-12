HARMAN Introduces JBL Professional Cinema Expansion Series for Small to Medium-Size Theaters

HARMAN Professional Solutions has introduced JBL Professional Cinema Expansion Series sound systems for small to medium-size commercial theaters. The line, which includes JBL 3153 and 4253 3-way screen-channel loudspeakers, 3181F and 4281F subwoofers and 8102 surrounds, delivers the highest SPLs in its class and covers rooms up to 85 feet (26 m) deep and up to 40 feet (12 m) wide. HARMAN also debuted the 2-channel, 1,300-watt Crown XLC 21300 amplifier, which supports Cinema Series speakers in a range of system configurations.

With the Cinema Expansion Series, premium JBL drivers are engineered to deliver maximum output with minimal distortion, while patented JBL Waveguides ensure consistent, symmetrical coverage. Innovative features simplify deployment and operation, from accessible connections to rigging systems that allow configurations for a variety of installations, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

“When we created the Cinema Expansion Series, we wanted to offer flexible solutions for cost-conscious theater owners looking to provide a premium audio experience in every seat while maximizing their investment,” said Sunil Karanjikar, Cinema Product Manager, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “Now, whether a theater offers traditional 5.1 or more complex multichannel sound, it can offer the fidelity and performance synonymous with the JBL name at a competitive price. By combining Cinema Expansion Series speakers and subs with the JBL CPi2000 cinema processor and our new Crown XLC21300 amplifier, theater owners and integrators can build fully integrated HARMAN cinema sound solutions.”

JBL 3153 and 4253 screen speakers provide full-range, symmetrical 90 x 50-degree coverage. Speakers operate in passive or biamp mode and incorporate built-in crossover networks and transducer protection circuitry. Two sizes are available: The single 15-inch, 460W-rated JBL 3153 delivers 134 dB peak SPL and covers rooms up to 45 feet deep; while the dual 15-inch, 800W-rated 4253 delivers 138 dB peak SPL and covers rooms up to 85 feet deep. Both models operate at 4Ω impedance, allowing them to be powered by Crown XLC amplifiers, and feature enclosure-top binding-post connectors to simplify wiring and save space behind the screen.

The 10-inch, 2-way, 260W-rated 8102 surround speaker provides full-range, 110 x 90-degree coverage, with a peak SPL of 125 dB and a throw capability of 40 feet (12 m). It operates at 8Ω impedance, allowing multiple surround speakers to be wired to a single amplifier channel. The 8102’s wide coverage and high SPL output means fewer surrounds are needed in an array. The cabinet features a 20-degree down-angled front baffle for improved coverage; enclosure-top input terminals; and mounting that is compatible with JBL QuickMount, Omnimount or APC Multimount brackets.

3181F and 4281F subwoofers work with JBL Cinema Expansion Series screen speakers and surrounds to provide low-end coverage in the 30–500 Hz range. The single 18-inch, 650W-rated 3181F delivers 132 dB peak SPL, while the double 18-inch, 1,600W-rated 4281F delivers 139 dB peak SPL and features 4-pin connectors that allow driving the two transducers separately (discrete mode) or together (parallel mode).

Subwoofers are housed in shallow, 15-inch (355mm)-deep cabinets with enclosure-top connectors that preserve minimum depth. Both subwoofers operate in 4 Ω mode, enabling them to be driven with the Crown XLC 21300 or any other Crown XLC Series amplifier. Built-in rigging points facilitate hanging for installations such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and binding-post input connectors are consistent with other JBL cinema speakers.

The Crown XLC 21300, the newest, most powerful model in Crown’s XLC Series of high-output professional cinema amplifiers, can be combined with the JBL Cinema Expansion Series speakers to build a complete, fully integrated JBL cinema sound solution.

The 2-channel XLC 21300 provides 1,300 watts of rated power per channel at 4Ω, giving it the capability to power subwoofers at both 8Ω and 4Ω loads. The XLC 21300 supports parallel, input Y and bridged-mono-output modes for versatile configuration; front-panel indicators display signal and amplifier status.

The Cinema Expansion Series also includes the JBL CPi2000 cinema processor, which provides audio enhancement including DSP, room EQ tuning, volume control and system fault detection; settings can be configured through tailor-designed GUI software. The CPi2000 features JBL Cinema speaker presets for better sound and performance and easier deployment, and can send amplifier and speaker status to a central TMS (Theater Management System) control system.

The JBL Cinema Expansion Series will be available in Q2, 2020: 3153 and 4253 screen-channel speakers and 8102 surrounds are available in all regions except North America and Central America; 3181F and 4281F subwoofers and Crown XLX 21300 are available worldwide. Contact your JBL Cinema representative for product availability in your region.

For more information, please visit jblpro.com.