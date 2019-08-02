Hobbs & Shaw Punches Up $5.8M Thursday Night Domestic Start

Friday Report: Universal confirms this morning that Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw collected $5.8 million from preview shows on Thursday night. Showings began at 7pm in approximately 3,400 theaters domestically.

In the usual comp landscape, that figure is basically in line with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘s $5.9 million start back in May and Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s $6.0 million one year ago. It also comes in ahead of Star Trek Beyond‘s $5.5 million and Jason Bourne‘s $4.3 million in summer 2016.

For the sake of mentioning, The Fate of the Furious took in $10.4 million from Thursday night previews in April 2017.

Entering the weekend, the studio had been expecting a debut weekend close to $60 million. It remains to be seen how weekend playability holds up in the effort of reaching that mark — with strong walk-up business generally expected. Still, most models now indicate the film is likely to end up on the lower end of expectations stateside.

More updates as they come.