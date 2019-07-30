The Lion King Set to Become Disney’s Fourth 2019 Release to Cross $1 Billion Worldwide on Tuesday

Disney announced this morning that their remake of The Lion King is poised to cross the $1 billion threshold after 19 days of release at the global box office. The film had earned $999 million through Monday, July 29.

The studio’s press release and current territory breakdowns:

Along with Aladdin, it's the second release from Disney Live Action to reach the $1B threshold this year and the sixth ever to do so. It is The Walt Disney Studios' fourth billion dollar release this year.

Preceded by a strong debut in China where it earned nearly $100M in its first week, The Lion King debuted day-and-date globally July 19 with $446.1M. Bolstered by an A CinemaScore, it opened with $191.8M domestically, the eighth biggest debut of all time, and continues to be #1 at the daily box office earning an estimated $361M to date. Internationally, it has brought in $638M with major markets Japan (Aug. 9) and Italy (Aug. 21) still to open. The Lion King is the second highest release of 2019 in EMEA and is the highest grossing release from Disney Live Action in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Central America, Trinidad, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

The Lion King estimated results for Monday Jul 29 Dom: $9.1M (12% of weekend) Int’l: $21.8M (15% of weekend) GLOBAL: $30.9M (14% of weekend) The Lion King cumulative performance to date: Dom GBO: $360.9M Int’l GBO: $638.5M GLOBAL GBO: $999.4M International cume to date by territory