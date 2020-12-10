Hollywood.com to Launch New Ticketing App in Early 2021

Hollywood.com founders Laurie Silvers and Mitchell Rubenstein/Photo Credit: Hollywood.com

Entertainment technology company and digital publisher Hollywood.com is getting into the movie ticketing space with the launch of a new app, it was announced today (Dec. 10).

Scheduled to launch early next year, the app will be available on iOS, Android and the web. The company’s YouTube channel Hollywood Streams—which currently boasts 1.3 million subscribers—will be leveraged to help market the platform.

According to a Hollywood.com representative, the company has been working on the ticketing app for nearly two years, though it has taken on new weight as movie theaters look ahead to a return to business as usual in 2021 amid the widespread availability of coronavirus vaccines. Experts have predicted vaccines will be accessible to the majority of Americans by late spring or early summer of next year.

Launched in 1999, Hollywood.com is owned by Mitchell Rubenstein and Laurie S. Silvers, who also founded the Sci-Fi Channel (now SYFY) and MovieTickets.com. The site lists theatrical showtimes and publishes entertainment news.

