Ian Freer Joins QSC as Field Sales Engineer

Photo by Robert Catto

PRESS RELEASE

Costa Mesa, Calif. (October 31, 2019) – QSC announces the appointment of Ian Freer as Field Sales Engineer (Cinema), APAC. In his new role, Ian will be primarily responsible for product support in the Asia Pacific region.

Freer brings with him over twenty years of experience in the cinema industry. “I am excited to have Ian Freer join the Cinema team,” says Barry Ferrell, Vice President, Cinema Product Development. “With his extensive technical experience, Ian brings hands-on expertise with a demonstrated history of customer success. He will be essential in providing around-the-clock support on a global scale.”

Freer spent the last few years as an audio-video technician at Connect NZ, providing technical support, writing instructional technical documentation, and assisting with project management. Prior to that, Freer acted as a Digital Cinema Technical Specialist at NEC New Zealand and was managing director of his own cinema engineering company, CineServ Limited. Additionally, Freer has served as a technical consultant and representative for multiple international film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival, New Zealand International Film Festival, and the Abu Dhabi Film Festival.

Ian will report to Andy Pearce, senior sales director, Southeast Asia and Pacific, and is based in New Zealand.