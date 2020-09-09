International Cinema Technology Association Announces 2020 EMEA Award Winners

The International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA)—a global network of technology professionals in the motion picture industry—has today announced the winners of the ICTA EMEA Awards, granted every year by ICTA’s European branch to cinema operators that display innovation and technological leadership. This year’s winners are:

Classic Cinema of the Year: Pathé Tuschinski, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

New Build Cinema of the Year: Muvi Cinema, U-WALK, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Best Cinema Refurbishment: Cineplexx, Millennium City, Vienna, Austria

“We are delighted to honor these three outstanding cinemas in the EMEA region, which in different ways illustrate how innovation and continued diversification of the big screen experience help attract audiences and continue to set the cinema experience apart from home entertainment,” said ICTA’s International Directors Till Cussmann, Oliver Pasch, and Jan Runge in a joint statement. “Given the challenging current situation we hope that the awards in a small and symbolic way support our operator partners’ efforts to re-engage with audiences. Huge congratulations to the outstanding teams of Pathé Netherlands, MUVI Cinema and Cineplexx Group.”

Given current event and travel restrictions, representatives of the winning cinema operators will be honored during a special online awards ceremony, which will be organized in collaboration with Boxoffice Pro in October.