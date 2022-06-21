IMAX and Pathé Announce Indochine ‘Filmed for IMAX’ Concert Release

Image courtesy: IMAX Corporation

IMAX and Pathé Live have announced a new partnership to bring French pop-rock band Indochine to IMAX screens this Fall. The Indochine Central Tour concert, happening in Lyon, France later this week, will be shot with 22 IMAX-certified cameras. This marks the first concert filmed and released under the IMAX camera program.

The event cinemas release will launch exclusively in IMAX theaters across France and select markets on November 23, 2022, before screening for one-evening only in non-IMAX theaters the following day. Outside of France, the release will play in Belgium, Switzerland and other select markets, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks. The concert film Indochine – Central Tour in Cinema will be directed by Hans Pannecoucke.

“IMAX continues to be a global destination for fandom of all kinds, and Indochine is a perfect example of how we’re creating unique and immersive entertainment events on the international stage,” said Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with Indochine during their sold-out Central Tour, and to be able to give their legions of loyal fans an unforgettable experience.”

“Pathé Live is extremely excited and proud to bring this spectacular show by the most popular and acclaimed French band to our exhibitor partners and cinema audiences. This first ever Filmed for IMAX concert will offer fans the most immersive and incomparable experience only in movie theaters,” said Thierry Fontaine, president of Pathé Live. “We are very grateful to be working with IMAX, JYL Productions, Sony Music and the Band itself on this ambitious and innovative cinema event.”