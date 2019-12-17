IMAX Antwerp Debuts with Belgian Premiere of The Rise of Skywalker

Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group, and Giovanni Dolci, Imax’s interim head of global sales, will officially open the new Imax theatre in Antwerp, Belgium today. The inauguration coincides with the national premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will be released tomorrow in cinemas across Belgium.



The first Imax theatre in Flanders has 371 seats and features Imax with Laser.



“Kinepolis is our valued strategic partner and shares our passion for delivering the best premium entertainment,” Dolci said.



“Our goal with this second Kinepolis Imax theatre, next to Imax Brussels, is to give even more Belgian film lovers the opportunity to watch films in Imax,” Duquenne said. “Imax Antwerp fits in with our strategy to let customers choose from different movie experiences. We notice that customer satisfaction at premium theaters such as Imax is very high; it makes watching films much more intense, which is considered an added value, especially when viewing action-packed content. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in our view the perfect film to give audiences an unforgettable Imax experience.”



Kinepolis has already sold more than 46,000 tickets in Belgium for the new Star Wars film. Almost 4,000 of these are tickets for an Imax experience in Antwerp or Brussels. 10,000 visitors will attend Kinepolis’ Star Wars marathon.



Imax with Laser features a new optical system and a range of Imax’s own technologies that project images with an aspect ratio of up to 1.9:1. The new system also incorporates the latest Imax sound technology: 12.1 sound, as well as extra audio channels on the sides and in the ceiling.