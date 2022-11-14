IMAX Earns Record November Domestic Opening w/ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($14.2M)

Image courtesy: Disney / Marvel Studios

IMAX broke its November domestic weekend record with $14.2M, on the strength of the Disney / Marvel Studios sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

IMAX showings also earned a $22.6M global opening, including the top IMAX November opening in 26 different markets, such as Nigeria, India, France, Germany, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Argentina, and Colombia.

That means IMAX showings earned about 8% of the domestic opening ($180M), and 7% of the global opening ($330M).

The film was shot with IMAX digital cameras and features select scenes with IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio.

The title will continue to play in the IMAX global network through the end of November, including the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., It will also play in select markets into mid-December, before virtually all IMAX auditoriums globally start playing Avatar: The Way of Water.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has succeeded in delivering a poignant, unmissable sequel to the iconic original, while jumpstarting the global box office ahead of a strong blockbuster slate through 2023,” IMAX’s CEO Rich Gelfond said in a press release. “Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, we expect this film to have a strong run.”

“A Filmed for IMAX release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of many forthcoming tentpoles created with our technology, for our screens, and further demonstrates the creative and commercial power IMAX can help unlock.”