IMAX Board Elects eOne President Darren Throop as Chairman

IMAX Corporation’s board of directors has elected longtime board member and Entertainment One (eOne) president and CEO Darren Throop as chairman, it was announced today. Additionally, IMAX shareholders elected Steve Pamon – former president and COO of Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment – to join the board. Both appointments are effective immediately.

“Darren has been a strong, influential leader on the IMAX Board, expanding on his brilliant career in building eOne into a global content force from the ground up,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, in a statement. “Darren’s expertise in maximizing the value of global brands, scaling businesses, and navigating the evolving content landscape will continue to be instrumental to our growth strategy.”

Gelfond continued, “Steve is a seasoned and versatile business leader with a track record of entrepreneurship and innovation in entertainment throughout his successful career. Steve’s expertise at the intersection of entertainment, technology, and cutting-edge consumer experiences will be important to IMAX as we seek to grow and create new opportunities for our global brand.”

Throop, an IMAX director since June 2015, founded eOne and has served as its president and CEO since 2003. He will continue serving as a member of IMAX’s compensation committee. He most recently spearheaded the $3.8 billion sale of eOne to Hasbro in 2019. Prior to eOne, he was CEO of music distributor Records on Wheels; before that, he owned Urban Sound Exchange.

“I’m so pleased to take on this role and continue working alongside Rich, the IMAX leadership team and my fellow Board members to drive the business forward, especially as we enter a new era of the moviegoing experience,” said Throop in a statement. “IMAX’s commitment to innovative technology is unmatched, and I’m excited to help steer their growth strategy as they continue to bring awe-inspiring, immersive experiences to audiences around the world.”

At Parkwood Entertainment, Pamon was a prime mover behind Beyoncé’s On the Run tour. He won a Grammy for Best Music Film for Beyoncé’s Homecoming in 2020 and a Peabody Award for her visual album Lemonade as executive producer. Before joining Parkwood, he served in the executive ranks at JPMorgan Chase, the NFL and HBO. He also sits on the boards of World Wresting Entertainment (WWE) and the non-profit organization New York Road Runners and is a founding advisory member for Goldman Sachs’ $500 million “Launch with GS” investment fund.

“From my teenage years working at the Omnimax Theatre in Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, I have dreamed of playing a role in the transformative experience of an IMAX presentation,” added Pamon. “Joining the Board of Directors of IMAX is more than an appointment; it is a dream come true.”