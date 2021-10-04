IMAX Earns $30M Global Weekend, Biggest Since December 2019

On the strength of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the overseas debut of No Time to Die, IMAX earnest its biggest weekend yet of the “pandemic and post-pandemic” era.

Sony and Marvel Studios’ sequel earned $8.6M from IMAX screens domestically and $9.6M from IMAX screens globally, comprising about 9.5 percent of the film’s total.

MGM’s and United Artists’ James Bond installment made $8.6M from IMAX screens globally, in 50 markets, including the top IMAX opening weekend of all time in 24 markets. The film debuts domestically this Friday.

And in China, three Chinese-language films earned a total of $13M on IMAX screens, almost all of which was earned by just one of those three titles: the historical war epic The Battle of Lake Changjin with $12.9M.

Upcoming titles set for IMAX release include Dune on October 22 and Eternals on November 5.

“This weekend was an unqualified success, proving what today’s box office is capable of — not just with select regions or releases, but with a diverse offering of great content across every key region,” IMAX Entertainment’s President Megan Colligan said in a press release. “The reality is that many people are underestimating just how excited global consumers are to get back to the movies.”