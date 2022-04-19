IMAX Promotes Natasha Fernandes to Chief Financial Officer

Beginning May 1st, company executive Natasha Fernandes will oversee finance across global operations for IMAX in the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A 15-year veteran of the company’s finance team, Fernandes most recently served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer for IMAX. She succeeds Joseph Sparacio, who served as the company’s CFO from 2007 to 2016, and rejoined IMAX last year as interim Chief Financial Officer. Fernandes will report directly to Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation.

“Natasha is a phenomenal homegrown talent who has risen through the ranks at IMAX thanks to her strategic thinking, financial acumen, and determination — most recently on display with her successful management as Treasurer of our strong balance sheet throughout the pandemic,” said Gelfond. “As IMAX grows its business around the world and expands into new experiences and technologies, Natasha’s leadership will be crucial in building on the Company’s strong financial position.” Gelfond added, “I would also like to thank Joe for his service to IMAX, and for offering strategic leadership during this transition.”

Fernandes’ promotion to Chief Financial Officer of IMAX is the culmination of a 15-year career with the company, during which she held numerous leadership roles in Finance. Most recently, she led the company’s successful $200 million convertible debt offering in 2021 and new credit agreement earlier this year. Prior to joining IMAX, Fernandes was an Audit Manager of Manufacturing & Service Industries at Deloitte. She is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants Canada and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with Honours from Wilfrid Laurier University.

“I am very excited to step into this role and work alongside Rich and the team to foster a new era of growth at IMAX — a company that has expanded and evolved dramatically in my time here,” said Fernandes. “As we take the IMAX Experience in new, promising directions across experiences and platforms, I look forward to supporting the company’s growth and maximizing its value around the world.”