IMAX and Thailand Chain Major Cineplex Expand Parternship with Three New ‘IMAX with Laser’ Theatres

Image courtesy: IMAX

IMAX Corporation and Major Cineplex announced plans Monday to expand their partnership with an agreement for three new, state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser systems in Thailand.

The deal marks a significant step forward for IMAX and Major Cineplex, the largest exhibitor in Thailand, and will bring IMAX’s total presence to seven screens in the Thai market.

The new agreement provides for IMAX with Laser upgrades at two key locations in central Bangkok, including ICON CINECONIC at ICONSIAM, the venue for this year’s CineAsia annual conference of Asian exhibitors. The ICON CINECONIC at ICONSIAM upgrade is slated to be installed prior to the conference.

ICON CINECONIC at ICONSIAM and the additional location, Paragon Cineplex at Siam Paragon, are two of Thailand’s top-performing theatres. The third system will be a brand-new construction located at the Mega Cineplex at Mega Bangna Mall, a complex with hundreds of stores, in the Bangkok Metro region.

IMAX with Laser is IMAX’s most advanced theatre experience, with lifelike images and precision audio, plus a groundbreaking 4K laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and a wider range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.

“We are excited to bring these new state-of-the-art systems into Bangkok’s most iconic shopping and entertainment complexes as we further expand on our long, successful partnership with IMAX,” Major Cineplex CEO Vicha Poolvaraluck said in a press release. “I look forward to experiencing the latest blockbuster films in one of the most immersive, high-quality theater systems around. With the continuous evolution of Thailand’s film market, the premium movie experience represented by IMAX has become a driving force to attract audiences back to the box office and support the industry’s post-pandemic recovery.”

“From our increasing number of screens to growing box office returns, Thailand is an emerging market for IMAX and this agreement marks a big step forward in capturing the opportunity at hand,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Major Cineplex, and look forward to further growing the IMAX brand in Thailand and around the globe as a premier destination for entertainment and events.”