Immersive Cinema Experience (ICE) Theaters to Make U.S. Debut with Jumanji: the Next Level

ICE Theaters, a new Premium Large Format (PLF) offering, is making its U.S. debut at the Regal L.A. Live: A Barco Innovation Center in downtown Los Angeles with the release of Sony Pictures’ Jumanji: The Next Level. Following a special ICE Theaters premiere on December 10, audiences At Regal L.A. Live will be able to see Jumanji: Next Level in the new format beginning on December 12.

Originally launched in France With the 2017 release of Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, ICE Theaters combine cutting-edge design, sound, and image technologies to produce a unique panoramic theatrical experience. The ICE immersive technology features non-reflecting LED panels flanking each side of an auditorium to fill the moviegoers’ peripheral vision and complement the feature film projected onscreen. In addition to the ICE Immersive LED panels, each ICE Theater location features recliners, immersive sound, and RGB laser projection. ICE Theaters has an in-house post-production team in La Rochelle, France that creates custom ambient images shown on the side panels, syncing them to each film.

“Experiencing films in the ICE THEATERS format brings a unique and exciting cinematic experience to get movie fans out of the home and into the theater,” said Scott Sherr, EVP, Worldwide Theatrical Distribution, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group. “We’re excited to give consumers a choice to see ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ in this compelling way only in theaters.”

“We are thrilled to be the first movie theater in America to introduce the immersive ICE Theaters technology, and that our L.A. LIVE moviegoers will be the first in the country to have this one-of-a-kind movie experience,” said Shelby Russell, Sr. Vice President of L.A. Live marketing and cinemas.

There are currently 35 ICE Theaters auditoriums in France, where the concept was originally developed by CGR Cinemas, one of the country’s leading circuits. The new ICE Theaters location in the United States will be the first to open outside of France as the concept expands globally. ICE Theaters will continue its international expansion in the coming months at select VOX Cinemas locations in the Middle East and North Africa.