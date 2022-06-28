Independent Cinema Alliance Adds DLS Laser Upgrade Program

Image Courtesy of Independent Cinema Alliance

Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) has announced the addition of a new program offered by Digital Light Sources (DLS) to supply Laser Phosphor Upgrade Kits for Digital Cinema Projectors. ICA’s mission is to protect the access of all Americans to movie theaters and large-screen entertainment by creating opportunities for independent US exhibitors. DLS has collaborated with CineAppo, a manufacturer of DCI compliant Laser-Phosphor ALPD 4.0 Upgrade Kits that are tailor-designed for many cinema projectors and come with a 2-year factory warranty and 30,000 hours service life.



“By partnering with DLS, ICA members can now effectively reduce operational costs and have consistent, bright laser quality images on their screens to enhance the movie watching experience. This partnership adds to our existing portfolio of cost saving programs.” said Rich Daughtridge, president of ICA.



“DLS is very excited to work with the ICA on this unique and much needed program,” said Sami Haddad, president of DLS. “This opportunity can only emphasize our company’s position and commitment to ICA members—giving them a viable solution to upgrade xenon projection equipment, impress their moviegoers and still have OPEX efficiency.”