Independent Cinema Alliance Adds Member Benefit Program with Branded Marketing Services

The nonprofit Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) announced a partnership this week with Branded Marketing.

Branded Marketing provides movie-branded items, including cups, bags, tubs, bar, premium and collectible items in multiple vessel sizes not found through traditional distributor channels.

Branded Marketing is currently working on a concession program for Universal’s upcoming animated sequel Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, in cinemas December 11. Available items include kids trays, 12oz plastic cups, 16oz plastic cups, 44oz paper cups, 130oz plastic tubs, 85oz paper bags and 170oz paper tubs.

“Branded Marketing is over the moon excited to work with the ICA and provide exhibitors with the product and support they need to rebuild the industry,” Senior Creative and Program Director Deanna Taphorn said in a press release. “We truly believe this new partnership will bring movie titled concessions to every theater owner in the U.S. at the best price.”

“We’re excited to add this member benefit program,” ICA Board Member and ICA Marketplace Team Lead Joel Davis added in the same press release. “We believe the program not only helps with supply chain options and reliability, but also enhances the moviegoer experience with great designs on some of our most popular disposable items.”

Email Senior Creative and Program Director Deanna Taphorn at dtaphorn@brandedmarketing.net for more information. Limited stock available on specific items.