Independent Cinema Alliance “Disappointed” In Warner Bros.’ Simultaneous Release Strategy for 2021 Slate

Warner Bros. 2021 releases Tom & Jerry (Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures), Judas and the Black Messiah (Photo Credit: Glen Wilson, Copyright Warner Bros.), Dune (Photo Credit: Chiabella James, Copyright Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

The trade group Independent Cinema Alliance, which represents the interests of independent cinema owners and operators across North America, has released a statement expressing their disappointment over Warner Bros.’ decision to release their 2021 slate day-and-date in theaters and on HBOMax.

The ICA previously expressed support when that strategy was applied only to the Christmas release of Wonder Woman 1984, with ICA president Byron Berkley noting that “Warner Bros. has again shown their unwavering commitment to theatrical exhibition by virtually saving Christmas for our industry, keeping Wonder Woman 1984 on December 25th.”

In a new statement, while acknowledging that “unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures,” the ICA notes that they are “disappointed in WarnerMedia’s questionable decision to release its entire 2021 film slate simultaneously in movie theaters and on HBO Max. WarnerMedia is correct that its content is extremely valuable, but it also must know that theatrical exclusivity is what drives that value—not streaming. Given that COVID-19 vaccines will begin distribution in the coming weeks, the ICA calls on our partners at Warner Bros. and other studios to help write the industry’s comeback story with a recommitment to exclusive theatrical content.”

Statements from AMC and Regal/Cineworld, the two largest exhibitors in North America, also cited the upcoming vaccines as a reason for consternation about Warner Bros.’ decision, under which their entire 2021 slate will be available on HBOMax during the first month of their respective films’ theatrical runs. Cinemark also responded to the Warner Bros. news, noting that “in light of the current operating environment, we are making near-term booking decisions on a film-by-film basis.”

Continues the ICA in their statement: