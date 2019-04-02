Independent Cinema Alliance Elects New Board of Directors and Officers

PRESS RELEASE

Dallas, Texas – March 31, 2019 – The 255 members of the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) have elected four new members to the inaugural Board of Directors.

Brian DeCiancio, President of Skyway Drive-In, Warren, OH; Donald Fox, President, Fox Theatres LLC, Wyomissing, PA; Randall L. Hester, President of Hometown Cinemas, Austin, TX and Mark O’Meara, Owner, University Mall and Cinema Arts Theatres, Fairfax, VA will join the three initial board members, Bill Campbell, President of Orpheum Theatres, Inc., Sheridan, WY; Byron Berkley, Owner & President, Foothills Entertainment Co., Kilgore, TX; and Gina DiSanto, Owner, Sky-Vu Drive In and Taffet and Associates, Parker, CO., to complete the full governing body.

The board elected Bill Campbell as Chair, Byron Berkley as Treasurer and Mark O’Meara as Secretary. “I’d like to thank our members for electing a highly competent board of directors with many years of experience and a driving passion for expanding the independent cinema segment of our industry”, stated Bill Campbell, Chair. “The ICA is now fully formed so we can focus on being a voice for independent cinema owners. We’re all anxious to continue the important work we’ve started and expand our activities to become an organization that our members will find to be a vital part of their business. In addition to this board, the ICA depends on the volunteer efforts of numerous independent cinema owners”, added Campbell.



The ICA also announced that the Cinema Buying Alliance, under the leadership of industry veteran Rob del Moro, has launched two new money saving programs for it’s members. RCM Media and Lighting Technologies International (LTI) are the first two companies to structure better buying arrangements exclusively for ICA/CBA members. “We’re in the business of saving our members money. It’s just that simple.” said del Moro. “These are the first of many money saving programs that will be announced in the near future. With over 4000 screens represented, I’m hopeful that I’ll be able to tap some of my industry relationships to help our members improve their operating margins. I can see a huge benefit in joining the ICA/CBA.”