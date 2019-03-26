Influx Unveils New Cinema Subscription Program, Infinity, at CinemaCon 2019

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS, TX March 26, 2019 — Influx Worldwide, a technology solutions provider for cinemas, today announced the upcoming launch of Infinity, its subscription offering for cinema operators across North America, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 2nd. Positioned as the “official subscription program for cinemas,” Infinity aims to unite movie theatres across the country under one common subscription program, thereby offering its subscribers the opportunity to walk into any network cinema and claim their movie tickets.



American moviegoers, having shown a liking for subscription plans offered by exhibitors such as AMC Theatres and Cinemark, will be able to choose from individual, couples and family plans with the option to add on access to premium formats like 3D and IMAX for an additional monthly fee. Perks of membership include rollover of unused movie credits each month, discounts on food and beverage, add-on tickets and easy redemption directly on the cinema’s website and mobile app, or on the Infinity website and free app. Monthly payment plans and the option to cancel anytime will also allow moviegoers further flexibility.



“Infinity was conceptualized to appeal to exhibitors of any size, bringing them under one network to reduce their business risks while giving subscribers access to a large number of cinema screens, nationwide. We’ve spent a lot of time, effort and money in designing plans that we believe will provide genuine value to subscribers,” said Harish Anand Thilakan, CEO of Influx Worldwide.



Exhibitors who join the Infinity network will have the ability to control what movies and showtimes are open to subscribers. In addition, they will have full ownership of their movie-goer data, which will be accessible in a rich, interactive dashboard to make tracking subscribers and program performance available in real time. Exhibitors will also be entitled to a share in the network’s business profits while marketing the program under their own respective brand names.



In referencing incidents of subscribers of existing movie-going programs not being able to purchase tickets, Thilakan added, “By constantly engaging with our exhibitor-partners and measuring performance on a daily basis, we’re working to ensure that our subscribers always have access to seats at every show. After all, this is in the exhibitor’s best interests as well.”



Infinity will start integrating with cinemas in the United States this Memorial Day, and will roll out to moviegoers on Labor Day, in time for the busy holiday season.

Exhibitors and potential subscribers may log on to www.myinfinity.co for more information. Movie-goers can sign up for the launch wait-list on the website.