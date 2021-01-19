Cloud-based, Omni-channel Intelligent Entertainment Suite by Savantis Now Available on SAP App Center

PRESS RELEASE —

Exton, Pennsylvania – Savantis, a company specializing in deployments of SAP® solutions and IT staffing to improve operational efficiencies for mid-market and large enterprises, today announced that its Intelligent Entertainment Suite (IES) is now available for purchase on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. The omnichannel application is integrated with SAP Commerce and SAP Cloud Platform, and allows companies in the cinema, sports and entertainment, retail, restaurant, and hospitality sectors to digitally transform their business with more than 25 embedded consumer-facing and backoffice accelerators.

“We are excited to unveil IES, an application specifically developed for the entertainment industry, as a flexible and scalable alternative to Vista and other cinema management software,” said Keith Hontz, CEO and president, Savantis. “Uniquely relevant in today’s digital economy, IES is natively integrated with SAP Commerce, which delivers an unparalleled digital experience for end consumers of B2C enterprises. Our most recent innovations include contactless online ticketing, socially distanced seating reservations, and self-service kiosk ordering. These all work to attract customers and keep loyal guests coming back.”

IES delivers a broad range of benefits including scalability, ease of integration with existing solutions, personalized capabilities, real-time business intelligence metrics, and rapid implementation. It allows businesses to build their brand with patrons by offering a modern, digital experience for moviegoers, from ticketing to concession sales, personalized marketing, and more.