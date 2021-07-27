Frank Tees Elected ICTA President at Annual Convention

At its just-concluded annual convention at The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) elected Moving Image Technologies vice president of technical sales support Frank Tees as ICTA president, the organization announced today.

The ICTA is a trade organization that represents companies dedicated to cinema technology including cinema equipment, manufacturers, dealers and service operators from around the world.

Alan Roe, President of JACRO and former ICTA president, congratulated Tees in a statement. “Frank is smart, professional and passionate about the motion picture industry and will lead the group with great distinction,” said Roe.

Tees is a more than 30-year veteran of the cinema industry and an experienced cinema technologist, versed in most aspects of cinema exhibition, technical management and operations. He specializes in developing unique technology solutions to commercial cinemas to support innovation of the moviegoing experience.

Other officers elected at the ICTA convention include QSC director of global cinema marketing Mark Mayfield as vice president; American Cinema Equipment vice president and COO Doug Sabin as treasurer; and Dolby Laboratories senior sales manager, North America Beth Figge as secretary.

Additionally, three major awards were presented at the convention including the Teddy and Rodney Awards, which are presented to the top manufacturer and dealer within the ICTA that delivered professional and quality services to its customers. The Teddy Award was presented to GDC Technology and the Rodney Award went to Sonic Equipment Co.

The ICTA also presented the Allen Award, which is handed out annually to a member “who has delivered exceptional service and dedication to the organization,” at the convention. Named for industry icon Ioan Allen, the award went to Mark Mayfield of QSC.

The ICTA officers and board are next slated to meet at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where many of its members will be included as part of the programming. The ICTA session at the annual convention, “Lessons Learned and The Way Forward in the Wake of the Pandemic,” will take place Thursday, August 26 in Caesars Palace’s Palace Ballroom III.

Upcoming events for the ICTA include the Barcelona Seminar Series, slated for October 3-6, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain; the Los Angeles Seminar Series, slated for January 17-19, 2022 at the Universal Hilton; the Barcelona Seminar Series, slated for June 19-22, 2022 in Barcelona; and the next annual convention, slated for July 24-28, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium.