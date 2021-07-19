Ivar Halstvedt to Receive 2021 UNIC Achievement Award for European Cinema Exhibition

Ivar Halstvedt. Photo courtesy: UNIC (press release)

Ivar Halstvedt, Director of Cinema at Kulturmeglerne Ltd. and former Country Manager for Norway at Nordic Cinema Group and ODEON Cinemas Group, has been named the 2021 recipient of the UNIC Achievement Award.

Given each year in recognition of outstanding dedication and service to European cinema exhibition, the award will be presented as part of the CineEurope awards ceremony on Thursday, October 7 at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.

Halstvedt was the Country Manager for Norway for the Nordic Cinema Group (now ODEON Cinemas Group) as well as head of the Group’s Technical Council, overseeing all new-build projects and the Group’s cinema equipment purchases for both the Nordic and Baltic markets. He was also closely involved in the merger and acquisition processes leading up to the Nordic Cinema Group becoming part of AMC in 2017. He’s also been a long-time board member of the Norwegian Cinema Association, Film & Kino, playing a key role in the digitalization of all Norwegian cinemas.

Halstvedt was actually meant to receive the award at the 2020 ceremony, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are absolutely delighted to honor Ivar at CineEurope 2021,” UNIC President Phil Clapp said in a press release. “The award recognizes his distinguished career and leadership in the European exhibition sector, his continued passion and commitment to the highest standards of theatrical presentation, and his key role in developing both the Norwegian and European cinema-going experience. I know that it will be warmly welcomed by colleagues from across the industry.”

The Union Internationale des Cinémas / International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) represents the interests of cinema trade associations and cinema operators covering 38 countries in Europe and neighboring regions.