Japan’s Midland Square Cinema Chooses Christie 4K RGB Laser Projection for Flagship Auditorium

Japanese 14-screen multiplex Midland Square Cinema has outfitted its Christie Real|Laser illumination technology for its projection systems.

Midland’s flagship 31-seat auditorium “Screen 1,” with a screen measuring 49.8 feet by 20.9 feet, has been equipped with the Christie CP4440-RGB large-format projector that delivers a brightness of up to 45,000 lumens. Midland Square Cinema is the first exhibitor in Japan’s Tokai region to operate this projector model.

“We have embraced RGB pure laser projection and specifically Christie’s RGB pure laser projector,” Midland Square Cinema Joint Venture’s Chair Toru Hattori said in a press release. “With its incredibly colorful and detailed, true-to-life images, it’s the preferred choice for our biggest screen.”

“We are pleased that Midland Square Cinema has chosen the CP4440-RGB for deployment in its flagship auditorium as its first step to upgrade to laser projection,” Lisa Delgado, Christie’s Sales Manager for Japan Cinema, added. “The cinema is a longstanding Christie customer, and this latest acquisition demonstrates the confidence and trust that it has in our RGB pure laser projection systems to elevate the cinema experience to new heights.”