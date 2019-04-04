CinemaCon 2019 Career Achievement in Exhibition: Jérôme Seydoux

Jérôme Seydoux’s career in finance dates back to the 1960s. In 1986 he became chairman of French television network La Cinq and went on to continue his media activities with production and distribution projects. Seydoux had a role in the creation of European satellite television platform Sky, serving as the company’s chairman of the board in 1998 and 1999.

He acquired Pathé in 1990, going on to merge the company with Gaumont in 2002 to create Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont. A historic institution in cinema history, Pathé began as a production company in 1896 before opening its first cinema in 1906. Today, the circuit employs 4,142 people in five countries. It operates a production division in France and the United Kingdom and a distribution entity in France and Switzerland. As an exhibitor, Pathé counts on 108 cinemas with 1,133 screens in France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Tunisia with 23 IMAX, 42 4DX, and 11 Dolby cinemas.

Says Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon: