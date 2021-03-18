Vista Group Names Jim Zak Senior VP, North America at Numero and Maccs

Courtesy of Vista Group

Vista Group companies Numero and Maccs have named Jim Zak senior vice president, North America, it was announced Wednesday (March 17).

Based in Los Angeles, Zak will be responsible for expanding the client base for both Numero and Maccs in the North American market. The companies provide distributors with tools to plan and execute the release strategy for their films while also providing real-time insights for both exhibitors and studios. He will report to Numero and Maccs chief executive, and Numero co-founder, Simon Burton.

Zak joins Vista Group from Comscore, where he oversaw studio relations and the expansion of box office offerings and research tools globally as senior vice president, worldwide sales and client services. He has over 30 years of experience in both the domestic and international theatrical experience as well as distribution operations. He started his film industry career at Orion Pictures before moving to PolyGram and, later, Destination Films.

Most prominently, Zak was a key force in the founding, launch and expansion of the global Rentrak box office service, where he served as senior vice president.

“I am thrilled to have Jim join the Numero and Maccs team and lead our US operations,” said Burton. “Jim brings with him a wealth of industry experience, deep understanding of distributor operations and leadership in the box office landscape – which is key for our team as we strengthen and grow our North American presence.”

“Vista Group has proven to be a true and dedicated partner in the theatrical distribution and exhibition space,” added Zak. “I’m looking forward to our future as we emerge from the Covid-19 lockdowns. Numero and Maccs both offer modern film-tech solutions that I believe will be as readily adopted domestically, as they have internationally, and I’m eager to get started.”