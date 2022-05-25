John Carpenter’s The Thing Returns to Cinemas for 40th Anniversary

Courtesy Fathom Events googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1553617519041-2'); });

Fathom Events and Universal Pictures will bring sci-fi horror film The Thing back to theaters on June 19th and 22nd. The presentation will include vintage, behind-the-scenes footage from the 1998 documentary The Thing: Terror Takes Shape by Michael Matessino.

Set in the winter of 1982 at a research station in Antarctica, the film follows a twelve-man research team that makes a startling discovery.

The event will be presented in select movie theaters around the country. For a complete list of theater locations and prices, visit the Fathom Events www.fathomevents.com