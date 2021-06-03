Emagine to Host Juneteenth Film Festival Benefitting UNCF

Image Courtesy of Focus Features

Emagine Entertainment will mount a Juneteenth Film Festival to benefit the UNCF (United Negro College Fund), the company announced today. The festival kicks off tomorrow, June 4 and runs for the entire month of June at the Emagine Royal Oak, will all net ticket proceeds going to UNCF.

The festival will screen “films that honor black actors/actresses, writers, directors, and filmmakers as well as showcasing films that present compelling moral stories and educate on racism and black history,” according to a press release. Different films will show each week at a price of $5 per ticket. The complete list of movies and showtimes are available at Emagine-Entertainment.com.

“We are deeply passionate about diversity, inclusion, film, and education,” said Emagine Entertainment chairman and CEO Paul Glantz in a statement. “Our partnership with UNCF to create this month-long film festival will help us raise money to support and empower black youth in our communities.”

Added UNCF area development director Patrice Neal, “The Juneteenth Film Festival partnership we have enjoyed with Emagine has had a positive impact on our community. Funds raised from this event will have great impact on the lives of talented, deserving students of color.”

For another opportunity to give to UNCF, visit www.uncf.org/DetroitWalk.

Juneteenth is a U.S. holiday, commemorated on June 19, that recognizes the end of slavery and celebrates the culture and achievements of African Americans.

The full list of films screening at the festival can be found below.

Week of 6/4/21

Harriet (R)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (R)

Moonlight (R)

Week of 6/11/21

Judas and the Black Messiah (R)

One Night in Miami (R)

If Beale Street Could Talk (R)

Week of 6/18/21

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse (PG)

Get Out (R)

Ray (PG-13)

Week of 6/25/21

MLK/FBI (PG)

Whose Streets? (R)

Just Mercy (PG-13)