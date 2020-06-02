Kinepolis Group to Reopen Cinemas in Multiple Countries Throughout June

Kinepolis Group announced this morning that they’ve begun a phased re-opening process for locations in various countries, beginning with 18 locations in the Netherlands on Monday, June 1. They are currently restricting occupancy to 30 people per auditorium, per Dutch government guidelines. That number is expected to be revised at the start of July.

The chain will also begin a staged re-opening in Spain, beginning with Valencia on June 5, followed by Switzerland (June 6), Luxembourg (June 17), and France (June 22).

In the United States and Canada, Kinepolis re-openings will be based on guidelines relevant to each state and province, with dates currently expected around mid-June.

Meanwhile, Kinepolis is waiting to soon hear from the Belgian National Security Council regarding abilities to reopen in Belgium.

The news follows on the heels of last week’s announcement that French cinemas have established a target date of June 22 for their re-openings, as well as various countries that have already begun to resume operations. Reading International has also announced phased re-opening plans in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Current plans for Kinepolis include a strategy to gradually scale their staffing levels up as needed in the coming weeks, part of the group’s goal to carefully manage cost structures.

“We have prepared ourselves well for the reopening of our cinemas, so that we can offer our customers the film experience they are used to, with the greatest respect for the safety of everyone involved. After being closed for eleven weeks, it is a special moment for our teams to be able to welcome customers again. So many movie lovers have been looking forward to watching a film on the big screen again and escaping from reality for a few hours. Above all, the cinema is the perfect relaxing getaway for all those people who will be enjoying the summer holidays at home. We are looking forward to an atypical but great summer,” said Eddy Duquenne, CEO Kinepolis Group.

UPCOMING REOPENING DATES FOR KINEPOLIS GROUP

*DATES IN EACH COUNTRY SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

JUNE 1

Netherlands

JUNE 5

Spain

JUNE 6

Switzerland

JUNE 17

Luxembourg

JUNE 22

France

REGIONAL / GRADUAL REOPENING DATES