Kinepolis to Open Imax Theater in Antwerp in December

PRESS RELEASE

After the reopening of Imax Brussels at the end of 2016, Kinepolis Group and Imax Corporation are working on the opening of a new Imax theater in Kinepolis Antwerp. The theatre, which will have 371 seats, is equipped with Imax with Laser. The opening of the Antwerp Imax theater is scheduled for December. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be one of the first films to be screened there.

“Imax provides an exclusive movie experience that is highly rated by our customers. With this second Imax theatre we want to offer more Belgian film lovers the opportunity to watch films in Imax,” says Eddy Duquenne, CEO Kinepolis Group. “Imax Antwerp fits in with our strategy to offer customers the choice between different movie experiences, including Laser ULTRA and 4DX. We notice that customer satisfaction at these premium theaters is quite high; it makes watching films more intense, which is considered an added value especially when viewing action-packed content.”

Imax with Laser features a new optical engine and suite of proprietary Imax technologies that project images with an aspect ratio of up to 1.9:1 with maximum resolution and sharpness and unparalleled levels of clarity, contrast and colors. The new system also includes the latest sound technology from Imax, more specifically 12.1 audio and extra audio channels on the sides and in the ceiling.