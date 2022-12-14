Kinepolis to Operate Gaumont Amnéville Cinema in France

Courtesy of Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group is taking over the Gaumont cinema in Amnéville, a French cinema from the Pathé network in the East of France. Kinepolis has acquired the operational management as well as the cinema property. The complex has 12 screens with a total of 2,462 seats and is located near Luxembourg. A 20 minute drive from the Kinepolis complexes of Thionville and Saint-Julien-lès-Metz, the cinema has a 4DX screen and is located near restaurants and a recreation area. In pre-Covid 2019, the cinema welcomed more than 410,000 visitors.

Eddy Duquenne, the chief executive officer of Kinepolis Group, said, “We are enthusiastic about this opportunity to extend our footprint in north-eastern France with an acquisition that fits perfectly into the expansion strategy of our Group. We look forward to working with the team and meeting our new customers.”

Following this acquisition, Kinepolis France now operates 15 Kinepolis cinemas and one Arthouse cinema named Klub, with a total of 176 screens and over 40,000 seats.