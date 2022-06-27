Landmark Cinemas of Canada Adds Premiere Seating in Nine Locations Across Western Canada and Southern Ontario

Courtesy Landmark Cinemas of Canada

Landmark Cinemas of Canada has expanded its Premiere Seating experience to nine additional locations across Western Canada and Southern Ontario. This brings the company’s Premiere Seating total to 11 locations, joining its existing locations Tamarack at the Grove on 17 in Edmonton, Alberta, and The Pen Centre in St Catharines, Ontario.

Premiere Seats feature two or three heated recliner seats with power-adjustable headrests, side table, and coat hook wrapped in a personal privacy enclosure, offering guests more space and a disruption-free movie experience.

Moviegoers can purchase their tickets for this premium moviegoing experience now at LandmarkCinemas.com for Lightyear, Elvis, Thor: Love and Thunder, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Top Gun: Maverick, and Jurassic World: Dominion.

“Recliner seating transformed the moviegoing experience and now Premiere Seating offers the next level of luxury,” Landmark Cinemas’ CEO Bill Walker said in a press release. “When combined with the brilliant audio-visual presentation of Laser Ultra, our guests truly have the ultimate moviegoing experience.”

Premiere Seating is available at the following Landmark Cinemas locations: