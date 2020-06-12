Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres to Reopen on June 18 with Modified Operations

Megaplex Theatres' flagship Jordan Commons location

Utah-based Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres is reopening its doors at most locations on June 18. The circuit will be returning to business after three months of closures due to Covid-19. Megaplex operates 176 screens across 15 locations throughout Utah and Southern Nevada.

“The Intermission is finally over!” said Blake Andersen, president of Megaplex Theatres. “Our team is ready. Our buildings are ready. Our technology is ready, and we are thrilled to be welcoming guests back to Megaplex Theatres to enjoy great movies on the biggest screens in Utah.”

Megaplex will open with enhanced cleaning, sanitizing, and operational protocols to ensure the health and safety of guests and employees, including:

Limiting capacity per each auditorium based on state and local guidelines.

Requiring observance by all guests and employees to CDC guidelines, including discouraging at-risk or high-risk individuals from attending

Wellness checks for employees.

Gloves and masks required for all employees.

Photo courtesy Megaplex Theatres

Strongly encouraging guests to wear masks, available as needed upon request.

Cleaning of high-contact surfaces and areas.

Sanitizing each occupied seat between show times.

Photo courtesy Megaplex Theatres

Frequent and proper handwashing.

Social distancing procedures.

Expanded cashless payment options.

Scaling back or temporarily suspending selected menu items in the food court.

Concessions ordering via the Megaplex mobile app for in-theatre pick up.

Encouraging guests to practice appropriate health and safety measures.

Adding multiple hand sanitizing stations located in prominent areas throughout our theatres and our event spaces for guest and employee use.

Photo courtesy Megaplex Theatres

Enhancing our nightly deep cleaning standards and protocols

Adding to the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of high-traffic areas throughout the day.

While wearing gloves, staff will clean and sanitize chairs, armrests, and seat trays after each use.

Photo courtesy Megaplex Theatres

Frequently sanitizing door handles, counters, touch screens at the box office, Coca-Cola Freestyle machines as well as railings and other surfaces.

Extra attention to cleaning and sanitizing our public restrooms, keeping handles, doors, baby changing stations and faucet handles clean.

Servicing touchless soap dispensers and hand dryers for added protection.

Increased signage to encourage proper handwashing for guests and employees.

Staff will be required to wear gloves while preparing food.

Employees handling money/card transactions do not directly handle food.

Added additional “touchless” devices to eliminate physical contact with high-traffic surfaces.

Enhanced cashless transaction technology for ticket and concessions purchases.

Developed innovative social distancing technology for reserved seating maps to create appropriate spacing between guests.

Expanded breaks between show times to allow time for additional cleaning and sanitization protocols.

Executives from Megaplex Theatres and the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies joined with local community leaders, health experts, and industry representatives to help develop “Utah’s Cinema Promise.” A link to the entire text of “Utah’s Cinema Promise” can be found here. The full list of reopening guidelines and procedures can be found here.

Megaplex will be programming repertory titles leading up to the first wide releases of the year. “Just in time for Utah’s Pioneer Day holiday weekend, new Hollywood films will arrive at the Megaplex starting with Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated film, Tenet on July 17, followed by the live-action version of Disney’s Mulan on July 24,” said Andersen.