Laser-Powered Muvi Cinemas Crosses 100-Screen Milestone

Image Courtesy Muvi Cinemas

Cinionic partner Muvi celebrates the inauguration of its 103rd screen in Saudi Arabia this month with the opening of its new theater in the Mall of Dhahran. The site is the tenth for Muvi in 14 months since debuting their first location, having entered the market in 2019 as the country’s first homegrown theater chain. Equipped with 4K laser projection by Cinionic in every theater, Muvi has quickly grown to be one of the largest circuits in the region.

Muvi chose 4K projectors, including Barco Series 4, for the new theater. The Muvi multiplex at the Mall of Dhahran is home to 18 screens with 2,368 seats, making it one of the biggest theaters in the country. The luxury location features upscale interior design and multiple premium auditoriums.

“Muvi Cinemas in its latest offering aims to fully immerse movie patrons in the magic of cinema through best-in-class theatrical technologies and seamless digital experience” said Adon Quinn, COO, Muvi Cinemas. “Cinionic was definitely a main pillar in our growth and will be for our expansion plan, as with their professionalism and dedication they have been able to accommodate our requirements and fulfill them.”

“Cinema is growing rapidly in the Saudi market,” said Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. “Audiences there have demonstrated a clear passion for the theatrical experience. With Cinionic’s industry-leading and state-of-the-art laser solution portfolio, Muvi continues to deliver the exceptional entertainment opportunities moviegoers are looking for today and tomorrow.”

Since lifting a 30-year ban on cinema in 2018, Saudi Arabia has enjoyed historic success paired with rapid growth in the industry. This summer, the market reached a new milestone when Christopher Nolan’s Tenet debuted to a record-breaking opening weekend for the Saudi box office.