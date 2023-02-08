LG Cinema Install Includes Volfoni Edge 3D Glasses

Courtesy of Volfoni

Volfoni has announced that Adde Technologies Cinema has installed Edge 1.2 Active Glasses and ActivHub Cinema Kit at LG’s first global LED cinema screen at Cinezyphyr in Asnieres, France.

Edge 1.2 Active Glasses feature a lightweight, ergonomic design for full viewing comfort, with a rubberised nosepiece and adjustable arms. With automatic infra-red synchronization and a wide reception angle, the glasses connect with the ActivHub Cinema Kit to complete a comprehensive 3D solution. The glasses feature an 800-hour battery life with automatic power-off functionality. The partnering ActivHub Cinema Kit consists of a modular infra-red 3D emitter and laser pointer.

“Each component specified for Cinezephyr’s technology-defining auditorium represents quality of the highest order”, explained Eric Le Cadre, the commercial director at Adde. “Through Volfoni, we have identified an industry-leading, LG LED compatible solution that will deliver a unique viewing experience.”

“At Cinezephyr, we’re committed to exploring innovative formats that serve astonishing moviegoing adventures”, added Xavier Orsel, the general manager of Cinezephyr. “By employing Volfoni’s exceptional 3D technology, we can enhance cinematic viewing for our audiences and deliver upon that commitment.”

Araceli Vaello, Volfoni’s chief commercial officer said, “To be selected as the technology partner for this project and accompany LG’s first LED installation signifies the power and performance of our solutions, and we’re delighted to have worked hand-in-hand with Adde and Cinezephyr to help construct a unique cinematic environment.”